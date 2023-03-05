Video: Watch Man United’s Bruno Fernandes just give up trying during Liverpool rout

It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United, but the least that Erik ten Hag will have expected from his players is that they gave their all.

Even when the game was clearly beyond them at Anfield, United’s players have a duty to themselves, to their manager, to the club and to the supporters to perform.

It says a lot about a player when they literally just give up in the middle of a game, and that’s exactly what happened when United captain, Bruno Fernandes, was beaten by Stefan Bajcetic. The Portuguese couldn’t even be bothered to chase the player down.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Boozed up Liverpool fans mock Man United with hilarious chant Video: Liverpool’s seven goals against Man United get the full Peter Drury treatment Video: Neville accuses ex-Liverpool stars Carra and Souness of gloating like little children

Completely unacceptable.