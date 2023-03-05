Video: Watch Man United’s Bruno Fernandes just give up trying during Liverpool rout

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United, but the least that Erik ten Hag will have expected from his players is that they gave their all.

Even when the game was clearly beyond them at Anfield, United’s players have a duty to themselves, to their manager, to the club and to the supporters to perform.

It says a lot about a player when they literally just give up in the middle of a game, and that’s exactly what happened when United captain, Bruno Fernandes, was beaten by Stefan Bajcetic. The Portuguese couldn’t even be bothered to chase the player down.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Boozed up Liverpool fans mock Man United with hilarious chant
Video: Liverpool’s seven goals against Man United get the full Peter Drury treatment
Video: Neville accuses ex-Liverpool stars Carra and Souness of gloating like little children

Completely unacceptable.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Erik ten Hag Stefan Bajcetic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.