David Moyes’ job is surely on the line right now, and could West Ham United turn to one of their former players to take over?

According to latest reports, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick would not rule out taking over from Moyes if the offer were to come in for him.

Carrick has done hugely impressive work during his time in charge of Middlesbrough, which also followed a promising spell as caretaker manager of Manchester United last season.

Could West Ham be next for him? It seems he’d be prepared to take over at the London Stadium if the under-pressure Moyes is eventually shown the door.

Carrick is said to be committed to his current project with Boro, but the Daily Express also report that the 41-year-old would find it hard to turn down the chance to manage in the Premier League.