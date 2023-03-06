Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has dropped a hint over his future amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The France international is due to be out of contract with his current club this summer, and it remains to be seen if he’ll stay where he is or look for a new challenge.

Still, if Rabiot does move on, it seems he’s keen to ensure he’s playing Champions League football, which could offer some clue in terms of the clubs he’s been linked with in the past.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have recently been mentioned as being in contact with Rabiot’s representatives in a report from 90min, but he’s quoted by Fabrizio Romano below as making Champions League football sound pretty important in his decision-making…

Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future". ?? #transfers "New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage". pic.twitter.com/7M5S1yOt5L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2023

This would probably rule out Chelsea as an option for Rabiot, as the Blues are struggling at the moment and highly unlikely to get into Europe as things stand.

Liverpool’s form has picked up a bit, so they might be back in the race, and they could certainly do with fresh bodies in midfield.

Arsenal, meanwhile, seem nailed-on to be back in the Champions League so could be the best option, with Mikel Arteta also looking in need of more options in the middle of the park.