Video: Arabic commentator completely loses his mind as Liverpool plunder seven against Man United

It was a game for the ages, and the seven goals that Liverpool plundered against Man United gave commentators across the globe the chance to really let rip.

English commentary always seems quite reserved by comparison to the Spanish or South American variants, though our friend on Arabic commentary duty surpassed himself at the weekend.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle make surprise move to sign £200k-a-week Man United ace ‘Not creative enough’ – Moyes chose one West Ham player to blame for Brighton defeat Exclusive: Collymore on Liverpool’s almost impossible task and his worry for Arsenal

He’d hardly been able to contain himself once Cody Gakpo had given the Reds the lead, and things just got better and better the longer the game went on.

Listen and enjoy!