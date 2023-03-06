Video: Arabic commentator completely loses his mind as Liverpool plunder seven against Man United

It was a game for the ages, and the seven goals that Liverpool plundered against Man United gave commentators across the globe the chance to really let rip.
English commentary always seems quite reserved by comparison to the Spanish or South American variants, though our friend on Arabic commentary duty surpassed himself at the weekend.
He’d hardly been able to contain himself once Cody Gakpo had given the Reds the lead, and things just got better and better the longer the game went on.
Listen and enjoy!