Arsenal are interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

According to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, the Gunners are now prepared to offer Kieran Tierney in exchange for the Italian international midfielder.

Locatelli has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to Juventus and he has been linked with a move away this summer.

The player was in the crosshairs of Arsenal before he decided to join the Turin giants and it seems that the Gunners have not given up on him.

Arsenal need to add more depth and quality in the middle of the park and the 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. The 25-year-old was rated as one of the best young midfielders in the world when he helped Italy win the European Championships in 2021.

However, his development has not progressed as expected since the move to Juventus. A move to the Premier League could help him get his form and confidence back. The Italian international could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey next season.

Juventus might not play in the Champions League next season and the Italian outfit are currently struggling with their finances as well. The departure of Locatelli could prove to be ideal for all parties.

As far as Tierney is concerned, the £25 million Scottish left-back has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he is no longer a key starter for them. The defender needs to move on in search of regular football and if Juventus can provide him with first-team assurances, it could prove to be an exciting opportunity for the player.