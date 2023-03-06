Arsenal open talks over new deal for surprise star, confident he’ll sign despite interest from PL rivals

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a new contract for surprise matchwinner Reiss Nelson following his heroics against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 23-year-old has not played regularly for the Gunners for most of his career at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s showing his value as a squad player, having come off the bench to score a screamer in the dying seconds to give his team a vital 3-2 win over the Cherries.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now opened talks over a new deal for Nelson following his surprise impact, and it will be interesting to see if he can be persuaded to stay and keep fighting for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

It’s hard to see Nelson being a regular starter any time soon when Arteta also has the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to choose from out wide, but the Mail suggest they’re confident of keeping him.

Nelson has also been linked with possible moves to West Ham or Everton in a report from 90min, so he’ll have other options if he doesn’t choose to stay in north London.

Still, Nelson might do well to look at Eddie Nketiah, another homegrown player who is slowly but surely making himself a more important part of the Arsenal first-team.