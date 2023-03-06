Exclusive: Chelsea ace has chances to leave this summer, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has chances to leave the club this summer, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

It remains to be seen where Loftus-Cheek will end up, however, with Romano playing down the transfer rumours linking the England international with a possible move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

It makes sense that big clubs like Milan could be linked with a talent like Loftus-Cheek, who has shown plenty of promise throughout his career, but who has been very unlucky with injuries.

The 27-year-old has never quite managed to establish himself as an automatic starter for Chelsea, but one imagines he could do a job for someone like Milan, if they do end up coming in for him.

For now, it seems that Loftus-Cheek’s future is somewhat up in the air ahead of the summer, but it certainly seems like we could be edging closer towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek has chances to leave Chelsea in the summer, depending on the proposals of course,” Romano said.

“AC Milan have not approached his agents or Chelsea at this stage; many clubs follow and appreciate the player but it’s not something concrete now.”