Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals the only way Tottenham can make things work with Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been linked with an exit from the club at the end of the season.

The 53-year-old Italian manager will be out of contract in the summer but the London club have the option to trigger a one-year extension in his deal.

Conte has been linked with a return to Italy at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to commit his long-term future to the London club and sign a new deal with them.

Losing a manager of his quality will be a damaging blow to Spurs’s ambitions. The Londoners have backed Conte significantly in the transfer market so far and Tottenham have certainly improved a lot since his arrival.

However, they are still in need of reinforcements if they are to challenge clubs like Manchester City in the coming seasons.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed in his exclusive Substack column with CaughtOffside that Conte is yet to make a decision on his future. Apparently, the two parties will come to a decision later on in the season during May or June. He also added that the only way Spurs can make things work with the Italian manager is to support him and his ideas unconditionally.

“I’m told no decision has been made yet on Conte or Tottenham side. They will decide later in the season, like May or June. In my opinion there’s just one way to make things work with Conte, coach who I really appreciate: support him and his ideas 100%, otherwise makes sense to part ways.”

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to offer Conte his complete backing in the coming months.

Tottenham will need to bring in better players and plug the weaknesses in their squad. Conte is an ambitious manager who will want to challenge for the major trophies and he is unlikely to stay at spurs if they fail to match up to his ambitions.