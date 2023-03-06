CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has given his take on what we witnessed yesterday as Liverpool surprisingly thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in their big Premier League clash at Anfield.

Man Utd went into the game full of confidence after winning the Carabao Cup and recently knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League, with Erik ten Hag doing some impressive work at Old Trafford since he took over in the summer.

The Red Devils have certainly been a lot better than Liverpool for most of this season, but Jurgen Klopp’s men absolutely ripped them to shreds yesterday with two goals each from Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, plus one more from Roberto Firmino.

Responding to this shock score-line, Romano admitted it’s one of those things that can happen in football sometimes, though he was also full of praise for Liverpool for one of their best performances of the season.

The journalist also backed United to bounce back under Ten Hag, despite this humiliation.

“I think these kind of results can happen. Man United were doing fantastic under Ten Hag, this was a black-out, but I’m sure they will react and be back on track immediately,” Romano said.

“Liverpool have been perfect, fantastic, hungrier than ever (this season). They had many injuries, they’re now returning; Cody Gakpo is entering in good condition and this is crucial, great news for Klopp.”