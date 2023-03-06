Gary Neville goes into hiding with Jamie Carragher continuing to bask in Liverpool’s demolition of Man United

If there’s one game that Gary Neville probably wishes he’d never had to co-commentate on, it would undoubtedly be the 7-0 drubbing that befell his old club, Man United, against a rampant Liverpool side.

What surely made the afternoon even worse for the former Red Devils right back is he had to endure Reds stalwart, Jamie Carragher, in his face each time another goal went in.

To lose to one of your biggest rivals isn’t great at the best of times, but to be absolutely humiliated and suffer your heaviest defeat in 91 years (per The Telegraph, subscription required)… well, there’s really no excuse or way of dressing it up as bad luck or poor officiating.

United were abject, Liverpool enthralling, and it made for a very long afternoon for Neville and any fans of the Old Trafford faithful.

It seems that Neville still hadn’t quite got over the shock come Monday either.

As can be seen in the screen grab above taken from Jamie Carragher’s official Twitter account, the Liverpool man let his followers know that his Sky Sports colleague has cried off from Monday Night Football.

The news was accompanied by three laughing emojis, Carragher clearly taking the opportunity to get in yet another dig after Sunday’s seismic events.

When the two are next in the Sky studio or on commentary together, we can expect a few fireworks!