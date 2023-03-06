Huge blow for Paris Saint-Germain as Neymar is ruled out for the season

Although they’re flying high in Ligue Un, Paris Saint Germain have been dealt a bitter blow ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich with the news that Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

As ESPN FC tweeted, along with club colleague, Lionel Messi, they are the only players in Europe’s top five leagues to have at least 15 goals and 15 assists this season.

Messi and Neymar each have 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season ? They're the only players in Europe's top five leagues with 15+ goals and 15+ assists ? pic.twitter.com/ezHW0y61QK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2023

The official PSG website confirmed the injury and that an operation would shortly take place at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.

That will mean that no further football this season will be possible for the talented Brazilian who tweeted himself once the news was made public.

I'll come back stronger ? pic.twitter.com/VBTH9MME02 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 6, 2023

He has suffered injury setbacks in his career before of course, and he’s therefore no stranger to spending time on the sidelines.

However, alongside Messi and PSG’s new record goalscorer, Kylian Mbappe, the trio have been terrorising defences in 2022/23.

Without Neymar’s unique talent of being able to unlock defences, the French champions-elect might also find they’ll struggle against the Bavarians on Wednesday.

A longed-for Champions League trophy is still some way from being secured for PSG it’s true, though Neymar wouldn’t be able to play in any final should they get there this season in any event.

As the PSG website also note, the right ankle has troubled him on more than one occasion over the years, so another injury in the same place is just about the worst possible news for both player and club.

Both will be hoping that with some rest and recuperation, he’ll come back as good as new next season.