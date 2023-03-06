Liverpool have “active interest” in rivalling Tottenham for potential £60-70m transfer

Liverpool reportedly have an active interest in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Madison ahead of this summer.

The England international has been a star player for Leicester for a number of years now, and it would certainly make sense for him to seek a move to a bigger club due to Brendan Rodgers’ side’s struggles against relegation this season.

Liverpool are the latest to be pursuing Maddison, while he’s also mentioned as being a target for Tottenham in a report from Football Insider, who add that his asking price would likely be in the region of £60-70million.

That could end up being good value for money for such a fine player, who would add flair and creativity to this Liverpool side after a difficult and frustrating season.

Spurs could also do with a talent like Maddison in their ranks, with Antonio Conte’s side not quite playing the kind of stylish free-flowing football that the club’s fans have come to expect.

Maddison could change that if he joins, but one imagines whoever finishes in the top four will have the edge in the race for this signing.