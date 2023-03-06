Journalist tips former PL star to manage West Ham

West Ham United manager David Moyes has been linked with a move away from the club because of their poor performances this season.

The Scottish manager’s job is currently under threat and it remains to be seen whether he can turn things around at the London stadium.

West Ham will be desperate to beat relegation this season and Moyes needs to guide them to a respectable finish in order to hold on to his job.

Journalist Henry Winter has now revealed that Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could be a potential successor to Moyes at West Ham.

The former Manchester United midfielder has done well at Middlesbrough so far and Winter believes that he is likely to manage in the Premier League one day.

“Talk to West Ham fans, especially those who have turned against David Moyes, and they would love to see their stylish former midfield player take the helm at the London Stadium,” said Winter as quoted by The Times. “Carrick is the loyal type, someone who thinks carefully about career development, and will doubtless want to finish his increasingly accomplished work with Middlesbrough. “But you can expect his name to be thrown into the contender mix if Moyes does leave West Ham. Carrick’s Middlesbrough play good football, full of intelligent movement, and Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of Reading takes them within four points of second-placed Sheffield United (who have a game in hand). “With the Teesside club, or someone else, Carrick will manage in the Premier League one day.”

It remains to be seen whether the hammers are prepared to take a chance on a young manager like him if they decide to part ways with Moyes.