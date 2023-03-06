According to Inter Live, Leeds United are still interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanonglu was linked with Leeds United in the past few weeks as Yorkshire club have made Turkish star as top priority signing for summer. Calhanoglu has started 24 Serie A games for Inter this season and has remained a crucial player for the club.

The 29-year-current old’s contract ends at the end of the 2023–24 season, so this summer might be Inter’s final opportunity to get some money for him.

Depending on Inter’s stance in the upcoming months, a price of about €25–€30 million would be sufficient to sign him this summer.

The Inter star is recognized for being one of his generation’s best free-kick takers, scoring 25 direct free kicks.