Just one point and one place separates Leeds United from the Premier League’s bottom three, but that hasn’t stopped them maintaining an interest in a former Liverpool flop.

Javi Gracia is clearly intent on the Yorkshire-based outfit extending their top-flight status for at least another season, which is laudable, but with fixtures to come against Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham amongst others, it’s going to be all hands to the pump at Elland Road.

One of the players that is already being earmarked as a possible summer arrival is Rangers’ Ryan Kent.

The former Liverpool winger sees his contract run out at Ibrox this summer according to Football Insider, and the fact he will be available on a free transfer is of obvious benefit to Leeds.

Though a drop down into the Championship wouldn’t necessarily rule out a deal either, it’s clear that Gracia would be in a much better position to offer Kent a lucrative contract if Leeds remain in the Premier League.

From the player’s point of view, because of the experience he had at Liverpool, he’ll still have a point to prove, and there’s no better feeling than to be able to get one over on your old employers.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Brentford’s persistence sees them get off to a flyer against Fulham Newcastle prepared to pay €75m euros to sign Juventus star Twitter feud escalates between Carragher and Neville in aftermath of Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Man United

Of course, there’s plenty of water to pass under the bridge before all parties can even get close to the negotiating table, but Gracia’s stance must be respected.

That kind of positivity is just what’s needed in the dressing room right now.