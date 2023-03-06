Leeds United are preparing summer move for Southampton attacker Che Adams, according to Football Insider.

Several Premier League teams are reportedly prepared to sign the 26-year-old if the Saints are demoted to the Championship.

As a result of their failure to sign Adams to Elland Road in a number of previous transfer windows, sources have told Football Insider that Leeds are “huge admirers” of the forward.

The former Birmingham star’s contract at St. Mary’s Stadium, which pays him an alleged £30,000 weekly salary, has less than 18 months to run

In 29 appearances this season as a regular starter for Southampton, he has nine goals and three assists.