According to the German media, Newcastle United is considering signing Leeds United defender Robin Koch.

According to Sport1 today, the 26-year-old is seeking the “next step in his growth” for the upcoming season due to the turmoil at the Elland Road team.

Other teams are reportedly interested in signing him, but the article states that Newcastle United are the most interested team in luring the star away from Leeds.

The Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, who have also made ‘enquiries’ for his acquisition, should compete with the Magpies.

Returning to Germany is considered to improve his prospects of making the national squad, and Koch himself discussed that possibility with Sport1.



“I definitely want to play another tournament with and for Germany. The Euros at home is my big goal. I will continue to step on the gas for that!” – said Koch.