Leicester board drop four-manager shortlist to replace Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City have reportedly identified four managerial candidates to replace the struggling Brendan Rodgers.

Although the Foxes are still publicly backing Rodgers, it may be that replacements are now being considered in case things don’t improve quickly.

According to the Express, four names are likely to be on the Leicester board’s list of managers who could steer the club out of trouble as they hover worryingly close to the relegation zone.

The report mentions big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez, who are both experienced from stints at top European clubs, having also managed and had success with big clubs in the Premier League.

Brentford’s impressive Thomas Frank is also someone on Leicester’s radar, as is former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can turn things around, and, if he can’t, who the club ultimately go with to take his place.

