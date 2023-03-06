Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka has been linked with a move away from the German club and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

The 23-year-old defender is in the final six months of his contract and he will leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Ben Jacobs has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Liverpool are admirers of the 23-year-old and they could look to sign him on a free transfer.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “At the opposite extreme, you’ve got a player, for example, like Evan Ndicka, who’s a free transfer. “And that’s exactly the kind of player that Liverpool love because they know there’s value. They appreciate the talent there, so that’s one to watch as well.”

Ndicka has done reasonably well for the German club this season and he could prove to be a useful squad player for Liverpool.

The Reds will have to add more depth and quality to their backline and signing the Bundesliga player on a free transfer could prove to be a wise decision.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have regressed significantly this season and Jurgen Klopp should look to bring in an upgrade in the coming months. Ndicka is young enough to improve further and Klopp could help him develop as a player.

The opportunity to join a top Premier League club is likely to be a tempting proposition and the Reds certainly have the finances to offer him a lucrative deal.

Liverpool will have to bring in a number of reinforcements this summer and signing someone like Ndicka on a free transfer would free up the funds for the other areas of the squad.

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.