Video: Steven Gerrard’s BRILLIANT celebrations as Liverpool humiliate Man United 7-0

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool legends Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard certainly looked like they were absolutely loving seeing their old club thrash Manchester United 7-0 yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a memorable performance as they surprisingly battered their rivals at Anfield, and Gerrard was in the crowd to enjoy it…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal open talks over new deal for surprise star, confident he’ll sign despite interest from PL rivals
Liverpool have “active interest” in rivalling Tottenham for potential £60-70m transfer
Manchester United believe they can hijack move for 11-goal attacker

Gerrard recently lost his job as Aston Villa manager, so it’s clear he can now focus on supporting his boyhood team once again.

The former LFC captain also witnessed Mohamed Salah making history by overtaking Gerrard’s old teammate Robbie Fowler as the club’s all-time record scorer in the Premier League.

More Stories ian rush Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.