Video: Steven Gerrard’s BRILLIANT celebrations as Liverpool humiliate Man United 7-0

Liverpool legends Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard certainly looked like they were absolutely loving seeing their old club thrash Manchester United 7-0 yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a memorable performance as they surprisingly battered their rivals at Anfield, and Gerrard was in the crowd to enjoy it…

Steven Gerrard celebrating that historic win ?? ? pic.twitter.com/x0r2UULsDl — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 5, 2023

Gerrard recently lost his job as Aston Villa manager, so it’s clear he can now focus on supporting his boyhood team once again.

The former LFC captain also witnessed Mohamed Salah making history by overtaking Gerrard’s old teammate Robbie Fowler as the club’s all-time record scorer in the Premier League.