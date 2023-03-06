Video: Mohamed Salah pays brilliant tribute to Roberto Firmino that you probably missed

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah pulled off a cheeky no-look pass in yesterday’s win over Manchester United in what was surely a little tribute to Roberto Firmino.

Before the game, it was announced that Firmino had decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, so it was undoubtedly emotional for the Brazilian as he came on and scored in the 7-0 win over the Red Devils.

As well as that, it seems Salah was clearly keen to pay tribute to Firmino with this no-look skill…

Salah scored a brace on the night to move to 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool, overtaking the legendary Robbie Fowler as their all-time leading scorer in the PL.