Video: Mohamed Salah pays brilliant tribute to Roberto Firmino that you probably missed

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah pulled off a cheeky no-look pass in yesterday’s win over Manchester United in what was surely a little tribute to Roberto Firmino.

Before the game, it was announced that Firmino had decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, so it was undoubtedly emotional for the Brazilian as he came on and scored in the 7-0 win over the Red Devils.

As well as that, it seems Salah was clearly keen to pay tribute to Firmino with this no-look skill…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: What Wout Weghorst loan could tell us about Man United’s striker transfer plans
Collymore’s column: Liverpool and Man Utd mustn’t get carried away by crazy 7-0 score-line & Tammy Abraham transfer interest points to major issue
Erik Ten Hag urged to punish Man Utd star after his antics against Liverpool

Salah scored a brace on the night to move to 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool, overtaking the legendary Robbie Fowler as their all-time leading scorer in the PL.

More Stories Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.