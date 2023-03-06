Bruno Fernandes could be at risk of a big fan after being spotted pushing a match official in Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat away to Liverpool yesterday.

The Red Devils were absolutely humiliated in Sunday’s big game, suffering what will surely go down as one of the most embarrassing results in their history.

Liverpool ran riot and punished a sloppy display from Erik ten Hag’s side, but Fernandes’ behaviour also left plenty to be desired as he came across as stroppy and petulant as the game got away from Man Utd.

The Portugal international is a fine player when he’s at the top of his game, but he let himself down at Anfield, with the Daily Mirror reporting on calls for him to be given a five-game ban for shoving an assistant referee.

Ref Support UK chief executive Martin Cassidy told the Mirror: “Just like someone doing a Ronaldo celebration or a Cruyff turn, children will mimic what they see on TV. We’re talking about a world class official being pushed in the back here.

“The onus is certainly on the FA. They have all the evidence in front of them to send a real strong message across all football that touching a match official in this way is totally unacceptable.

“Fernandes behaved like an entitled child. The FA has done an awful lot of great work since the beginning of the year in terms of protecting match officials, such as the body cam pilot, which is a wonderful progressive move. But they can damage that by not addressing this with a strong ban. We believe it should be five games for this.”

It’s certainly important for players to set a good example, and there can be no excuse for failing to treat referees and linesmen with respect as they try to do what can be a very difficult job.