Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw admits he felt embarrassed for himself and his teammates as they were battered 7-0 by Liverpool yesterday.

In one of the shock results of the Premier League era, Jurgen Klopp’s side condemned Man Utd to one of their worst ever defeats, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez scoring two goals each before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to add one more.

Just last season, we also saw Liverpool win 5-0 against the Red Devils at Old Trafford, but this feels like a particular shock given how good a job Erik ten Hag had been doing with the side.

LFC, meanwhile, have not been at their best this season and were only recently beaten 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League, so it’s fair to say no one quite saw such a one-sided score-line happening here.

Shaw was clearly not at all happy with how United conducted themselves as he didn’t hold back with his post-match comments to MUTV, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans who were supporting us and who were watching at home,” Shaw said.

“To watch that second half… I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.

“It was completely unacceptable. Our standards have clearly dropped since we won that trophy [Carabao Cup] and, in the last couple of games, we haven’t been our normal selves – we need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back, because this hurts a lot and it’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half.

“We showed no personality and no mentality. For a big team to come here, we need to do better.”

He added: “Coming into this game, we spoke about how much it means to them and how much it means to us; I can only apologise on behalf of myself and the team for the way we performed in that second half, the mistakes we made.

“The performance was a disgrace, I was on the pitch and I felt that, I felt embarrassed for the fans that were in the stands to be witnessing that.

“Starting now, we need to make amends starting with the game on Thursday – hopefully, they will be there to support us and we’ll give everything in that game.”