Luke Shaw perhaps got a bit lucky in Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat against Liverpool as he had one silly moment of frustration that could quite easily have seen him sent off.

Shaw first made a bit of a rash challenge, and then left a boot in afterwards as he clearly let his anger get the better of him in this humiliating defeat at Anfield…

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

Shaw has been a top performer for United this season but this game was one to forget for him and pretty much every Red Devils player on the pitch.

LFC were by far the better side, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scoring twice before Roberto Firmino added a seventh.