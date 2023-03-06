Manchester United are looking to add to their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified Benjamin Sesko as a potential target.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker is one of the names on their wishlist.

However, Sesko is all set to join RB Leipzig at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the German outfit are prepared to cash in on him right away.

The report from Football Insider adds that Manchester United believe the player’s move to RB Leipzig could be hijacked and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the transfer of Sesko back in August. The player will sign a five-year contract with them until 2028 and the move will be official on the 1st of July 2023.

The Slovenian international is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking prospects in European football and he has a big future ahead of him. If Manchester United can secure his services, it could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Sesko has 11 goals and 3 assists to his name across all competitions and he could be the ideal number nine for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have been using Marcus Rashford in a central role this season and the 25-year-old England international has delivered consistently. However, he is more suited to a wide role and bringing in someone like Sesko could complete the Manchester United attack.