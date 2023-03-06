Manchester United eyeing up a move for €120m ace with 29 goal contributions

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Portuguese outfit this season and he has 21 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions.

A report from A Bola (h/t SportWitness) claims that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the player and they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

It is no secret that the Red Devils will have to bring in a quality goal scorer and Ramos certainly fits the profile.

The 21-year-old showed his quality in the recently concluded World Cup as well when he scored a hat trick for Portugal. Ramos certainly has the potential to develop into a top class striker and Erik ten Hag could help him improve as a footballer.

The Dutch manager has helped the likes of Marcus Rashford recapture his peak form since taking over at Old Trafford and he’s likely to play a key role in the development of Ramos as well.

The opportunity to join Manchester United is likely to be an attractive option for the 21-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Benfica now.

The striker has a €120 million release clause in his contract and the Portuguese outfit will probably be looking to recoup as much as possible for the player.