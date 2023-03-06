So far so good for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side in the 2022/23 season, but truly elite clubs never stand still in the transfer market, so if that’s the aim for the Magpies, it’s understandable whey they’re courting one of Italian football’s top names.

Despite losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United and having a dip in form over the past few weeks, there’s no doubt that Newcastle have improved under Howe.

Lest we forget that it wasn’t too long ago when the St. James’ Park faithful were having to put up with the unimaginative, long ball football of Steve Bruce.

His style of football belongs back in his playing days, because things have moved on apace since then and Howe is one of a new breed of young, hungry and talented managers that can play exciting as well as pragmatic football.

In order for Newcastle to really go places, however, Howe has to be allowed to significantly strengthen his squad.

To that end, TottoJuve cited by JuveFC note that the north east giants are willing to offer Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ Juventus a whopping €75m at the end of the campaign for their striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Big things were expected of the player when he signed from Fiorentina, however, this season hasn’t been his best in front of goal.

More Stories / Latest News Twitter feud escalates between Carragher and Neville in aftermath of Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Man United Video: Man United fan is completely broken by seven goal hammering at Liverpool Video: Find us someone who looks at us the way Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott looks at Gakpo and Nunez

According to BBC Sport, he only has eight goals from 16 games, and whilst a one-in-two average is generally acceptable for a striker, a return like Victor Osimhen’s for Napoli (19 in 21 games) would be preferred.

In any event, should Vlahovic swap Serie A for the English top-flight, he’ll certainly keep Newcastle’s current strikers on their toes.