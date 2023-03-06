Regardless of whether Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League or not, it seems pretty clear that they’ll be splashing the cash in the transfer window.

The Magpies have been transformed under Eddie Howe, and he’s surely done enough to convince his paymasters, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), that any targets he’s looking at to improve his squad are worth the investment.

One of the richest clubs in the Premier League they may be, but Howe will still have to ensure his reports and due diligence on players passes muster with Amanda Staveley and Co.

It might be a surprise therefore to see Newcastle linked with Man United’s out-of-favour centre-back and former captain, Harry Maguire, per 90min.

The England international has barely got a look in under new manager, Erik ten Hag, and is now surplus to requirements according to the report, but at 30 years of age still has a few years left in the tank yet.

Importantly, he also has the experience required to be able to just slot straight into Howe’s back line.

He’s unlikely to come cheap, and his apparent wages of £200k per week (according to SalarySport) will put him at the top end of earners at the club.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Not creative enough’ – Moyes chose one West Ham player to blame for Brighton defeat Exclusive: Collymore on Liverpool’s almost impossible task and his worry for Arsenal Exclusive: Collymore’s admiration for Chelsea man and savage views on star player he says does nothing

However, if he’s able to bring something to the table that Newcastle have lacked in recent games, then it’s money well spent.

The Toon Army have been starved of success for far too long, and bringing in some bigger names before next season is vital if the club want to continue to progress under their forward-thinking manager.