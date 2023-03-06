Pep Guardiola won’t be able to sign Bruno Guimaraes at Man City because the Brazilian is sure he can win trophies at Newcastle.
During his team’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, Guardiola interrupted a TV interview to inform Guimaraes that he was a “fantastic player.”
Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Newcastle midfielder.
Asked if he can achieve his ambitions at St James’ Park, Guimaraes said: ‘I think we can.
‘If we see what we did last season, we were a team that was fighting against relegation. Now we have got to a final, we’re fighting for the Champions League. This club will be in the Champions League every year in the future.
‘What makes me happy is knowing that this is just the first year. We have the potential to be a giant in the world. I’m happy and proud to be part of the revolution of the team, of the city, of everyone, because the city is about football. I can feel it since I signed for the club. This is very special for me.
‘I think about staying here for a long time. When I signed, I thought I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title.
‘I know what a title means for the club’s story. People grow up and they never see Newcastle as champions. My motivation here is to win a title for the club.’
Asked about his conversation with Guardiola, the 25-year-old said: ‘He told me that I was a good player. This makes me happy, because, for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve seen. That’s it, that’s this conversation, not more.’