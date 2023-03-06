Pep Guardiola won’t be able to sign Bruno Guimaraes at Man City because the Brazilian is sure he can win trophies at Newcastle.

During his team’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, Guardiola interrupted a TV interview to inform Guimaraes that he was a “fantastic player.”

Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Newcastle midfielder.

Asked if he can achieve his ambitions at St James’ Park, Guimaraes said: ‘I think we can.

‘If we see what we did last season, we were a team that was fighting against relegation. Now we have got to a final, we’re fighting for the Champions League. This club will be in the Champions League every year in the future.