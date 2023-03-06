Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has done quite well since his move to the club from Burnley.

According to reports, the Magpies are now prepared to reward him with an improved contract in the coming weeks.

Pope currently earns around £60,000 at Newcastle and the Magpies are prepared to offer him a contract worth around £100,000 per week.

Pope is certainly one of the most reliable keepers in the Premier League and the Magpies need to hold on to players like him if they want to build a side capable of challenging for the major honours.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification this season and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly now.

Pope’s reliable goalkeeping has been crucial to Newcastle’s defensive success this season. The Magpies have been one of the best defensive units in the league this season and Pope has 12 clean sheets to his name in the league.

The former Burnley ace certainly deserves a payrise and he will be hoping to guide Newcastle back to their former glories in the coming seasons.