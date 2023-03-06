‘Not creative enough’ – Moyes chose one West Ham player to blame for Brighton defeat

Things are getting tight down the bottom of the Premier League table, with West Ham manager, David Moyes, starting to dig out his players as results continue to go against them.

An abject performance at the AMEX Stadium saw the Hammers downed 4-0, with Brighton running rampant in the second half.

It was the latest in a long line of under-par showings, and the threat of relegation looms large for a side that were Europa League contenders in the recent past.

Perhaps that’s why, with his job surely on the line, Moyes has sought to deflect the blame.

That’s clearly the sign of a man under pressure and his harsh words about one player in particular won’t do him any favours in the dressing room.

“I thought they were causing us problems down the right with Solly March and Veltman and I didn’t think we were getting any creative stuff,” he said when asked about Said Benrahma, per football.london.

“But I could have said that about a lot of them. I’ve got to make the decision of what I think at the time.

“Pablo Fornals has played quite well for us, does a good job for us. I thought he might have helped out a bit more in a defensive situation and Pablo’s someone who can come up with a goal.

“We turned the ball over more in the first half than I think we’ve done all season. [But] our passing and control was really poor.”

At present, the east Londoners are running through treacle so to speak in most games. They just can’t seem to get their passing game going.

When you’re taking off one of your most creative influences, it’s arguable that you’ve got a manager in situ that doesn’t see that way of playing as pragmatic in any event.

Perhaps a more English ‘up and at ’em’ style is exactly what’s required now. The Hammers can’t really care about performances, it’s time to get points on the board.

With games still to play against Man City, Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United amongst others, the run in is a tough one for a team that sit just one point above the relegation places.