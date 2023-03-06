Photo: Arsenal fan Piers Morgan booed as he wins award for explosive Ronaldo interview

Football isn’t just a funny old game on the pitch it seems.

Despite not being a sports journalist by trade, the polarising Piers Morgan has won the Sports Journalists’ Association award for Scoop of the Year.

It follows Morgan’s explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, where the Portuguese explained that, amongst other things, he thought that Manchester United had disrespected him – per The Sun.

There was clearly no future at Old Trafford for the player after such a brutal outburst, and one which dominated the football landscape in the media for days afterwards.

Morgan deserves credit of course, though not necessarily in this particular forum. As Miguel Delaney tweeted, there were lots of boos as he accepted his award.

Piers Morgan wins scoop of the year at the SJA awards for the Ronaldo interview – a lot of boos. He handles it well pic.twitter.com/pNZVeeG4sX — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 6, 2023

Another sports journalist, Chris Williams, was none too impressed either.