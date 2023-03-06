Premier League team of the week: Four Liverpool players and Man City trio make BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, and there’s no surprise here as Liverpool totally dominate the line up.

Four Reds stars made it in to Garth Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after they thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield yesterday, and in truth there could probably have been a few more of their players in this side.

See below as Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson and Alisson made it in, though Darwin Nunez must be feeling particularly unlucky after scoring two goals against Man Utd in what was one of his finest displays since moving to the Premier League…

Elsewhere, Thomas Partey had a great game for Arsenal and scored in that thrilling comeback win over Bournemouth, so he gets a place in the team, albeit in a slightly strange left wing-back role, while three Manchester City players made the cut after beating Newcastle United.

Outside of the big clubs, Crooks also found room for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest.