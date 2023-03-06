West Ham United have had a disappointing season so far and the Hammers find themselves in the relegation battle.

A number of first-team players have not been able to hit top form this season and the decline of midfielder Tomas Soucek has left pundit Jamie O’Hara baffled.

The former Premier League midfielder revealed to Talksport that Soucek and Declan Rice were one of the best midfield partnerships in the league at one point but the Czech international midfielder has regressed massively.

Soucek looks like a shadow of his former self and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his form in the coming weeks.

West Ham will be desperate to beat the drop and preserve their status as a Premier League club. They will need their key players to step up and deliver in the key moments.