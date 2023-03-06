Manchester United have reportedly been scouting Roma striker Tammy Abraham in recent times, but Chelsea could hold a crucial advantage in the race to bring the England international back to the Premier League.

Abraham has performed well in his time in Italy, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him seek a move back to England at some point, as he may well feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after struggling to make an impression in his first spell with Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Abraham is now being monitored by Man Utd in what could be a tempting option for him to revive his career, but his old club Chelsea would have first refusal on the player, so would be informed if any offer came in for him.

United could do with signing a new striker this summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and there’s no doubt a clinical poacher like Abraham could fit the bill and link up well with wide-forwards like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony.

Still, Chelsea also have issues in attack, with the poor form of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meaning a lack of goals in recent times, with Graham Potter’s side stuck in mid-table.

It remains to be seen if Abraham would want to try again at Stamford Bridge or seek a new challenge, but it certainly seems that Chelsea have the edge here if this turns into a transfer battle with their rivals.