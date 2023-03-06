Three contenders for Man United armband if Bruno Fernandes loses captaincy

When Bruno Fernandes looks back at his performance for Manchester United during their 7-0 drubbing at the hands of rivals Liverpool, he should hang his head in shame.

For this great storied club to have a player wearing the armband who showed continuous petulance, pushed an official and also feigned injury… frankly, it’s an embarrassment.

The Portuguese was handed the armband once Harry Maguire was sidelined by Erik ten Hag, the England international barely making an appearance under the Dutchman.

It’s fairly clear that Maguire isn’t a ten Hag type player, and whatever supporters of the club think about his suitability, at least he could be relied upon to wear the armband with pride.

There is a great deal of responsibility that goes with captaining the Old Trafford outfit, and it’s one that has to be taken seriously.

Fernandes showed a remarkable lack of judgement in that respect at Anfield, and it could be terminal for his chances of keeping the armband for next season and beyond.

Although it isn’t believed that ten Hag wishes to change anything at this point, the Daily Mail report that sources close to the club have indicated that there are reservations over Fernandes’ long-term appointment in the role.

Three players mentioned as being more suitable are Casemiro, David de Gea or Raphael Varane, all of whom would have the requisite sway in the dressing room to be able to take on board something that appears to be beyond their Portuguese counterpart.