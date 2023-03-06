Twitter feud escalates between Carragher and Neville in aftermath of Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Man United

It looks like it might all end in tears for Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

They Sky Sports pair had vastly differing experiences during the epic 7-0 Liverpool victory over Manchester United.

Ex-Red stalwart, Carragher, could be heard screaming like an excited child after the seventh goal went in, and footage after the game would show Neville slumped back in his seat as his Sunday evening went from bad to worse.

Things got a little heated in the Sky Sports studio after the game too:

Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville ?? pic.twitter.com/F4YhXdxvWs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Now it seems that the heat still hasn’t been taken out of the situation, for the pair are going at it on Twitter.

Carragher was the first to wind his co-commentator up, suggesting he had skived off from his job on Monday Night Football, one assumes so he doesn’t have to suffer any further ribbing on a game which could come to define Liverpool’s season.

Gary Neville has cried off from MNF ??? What analysis do you want most ? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 6, 2023

The former Man United right back took a while, but then responded in kind, his tweet suggesting that Carragher had been a little disingenuous.

Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you ?! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months.. https://t.co/LNJgzupEIC — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2023

It’s banter that’s sure to continue for a few days yet, and the next time the pair are in the Sky Sports studio, it’s bound to be a must watch.

What a season @GNev2 is having! Arsenal have got no leaders, people just take the ball off Messi now, Liverpool didn’t even play well…….?? https://t.co/BzpuZ5SURd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 6, 2023