Video: Bernd Leno nutmegged as Mathias Jensen eases Brentford to deserved win

Brentford FC Fulham FC
Posted by

With five minutes left to play in the west London derby, Mathias Jensen made sure Brentford would run out winners after cheekily nutmegging Fulham’s Bernd Leno to give the home side a 3-1 lead.

The hosts had an early advantage thanks to Ethan Pinnock, but they were pegged back just before half-time when Manor Solomon found the net for the Cottagers.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge blow for Paris Saint-Germain as Neymar is ruled out for the season
Video: Ivan Toney’s coolly taken penalty restores Brentford’s lead against Fulham
Three contenders for Man United armband if Bruno Fernandes loses captaincy

Ivan Toney’s cool-as-you-like penalty put Brentford back in the lead, before Jensen put the icing on the cake in what was a solid performance from Thomas Frank’s side.

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV

More Stories Bernd Leno Ethan Pinnock Ivan Toney Manor Solomon Mathias Jensen Thomas Frank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.