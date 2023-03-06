Video: Bernd Leno nutmegged as Mathias Jensen eases Brentford to deserved win

With five minutes left to play in the west London derby, Mathias Jensen made sure Brentford would run out winners after cheekily nutmegging Fulham’s Bernd Leno to give the home side a 3-1 lead.

The hosts had an early advantage thanks to Ethan Pinnock, but they were pegged back just before half-time when Manor Solomon found the net for the Cottagers.

Ivan Toney’s cool-as-you-like penalty put Brentford back in the lead, before Jensen put the icing on the cake in what was a solid performance from Thomas Frank’s side.

MEGS! ? Mathias Jensen pokes the ball through the legs of Bernd Leno to make it 3-1 to Brentford! pic.twitter.com/BL90henopr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV