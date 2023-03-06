Video: Brentford’s persistence sees them get off to a flyer against Fulham

Brentford FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Monday night’s Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham was only six minutes old when Ethan Pinnock fired the hosts ahead.

It being a west London derby, the atmosphere was electric, and Pinnock’s early intervention ensured that continued.

With both teams hovering around mid-table in the English top-flight, a win for either keeps their slender Europa League or Conference League hopes alive.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle prepared to pay €75m euros to sign Juventus star
Twitter feud escalates between Carragher and Neville in aftermath of Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Man United
Video: Man United fan is completely broken by seven goal hammering at Liverpool

Brentford certainly started the brighter of the two, and the goal was a just reward for their efforts.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Foot Direct

More Stories Ethan Pinnock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.