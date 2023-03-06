Video: Brentford’s persistence sees them get off to a flyer against Fulham

Monday night’s Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham was only six minutes old when Ethan Pinnock fired the hosts ahead.

It being a west London derby, the atmosphere was electric, and Pinnock’s early intervention ensured that continued.

With both teams hovering around mid-table in the English top-flight, a win for either keeps their slender Europa League or Conference League hopes alive.

Brentford certainly started the brighter of the two, and the goal was a just reward for their efforts.

?? "INSIDE SIX MINUTES, Brentford have the lead!" What a START! ?? pic.twitter.com/Nrff7Tm62A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Foot Direct