Video: Brentford’s persistence sees them get off to a flyer against Fulham

Monday night’s Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham was only six minutes old when Ethan Pinnock fired the hosts ahead.
It being a west London derby, the atmosphere was electric, and Pinnock’s early intervention ensured that continued.
With both teams hovering around mid-table in the English top-flight, a win for either keeps their slender Europa League or Conference League hopes alive.
Brentford certainly started the brighter of the two, and the goal was a just reward for their efforts.
?? "INSIDE SIX MINUTES, Brentford have the lead!"
What a START! ?? pic.twitter.com/Nrff7Tm62A
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023
GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Fulham (Pinnock) #BREFUL pic.twitter.com/a9A9hYnDiM
— The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) March 6, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Foot Direct