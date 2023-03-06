Video: Chelsea star Joao Felix says we’ve been pronouncing his name wrong all along

Despite Chelsea having a must win Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund to deal with this week, when Joao Felix addressed reporters at the pre-match press conference, there was seemingly a more pressing topic to be addressed.
One reporter had noted that, despite being a relative household name in European football, his surname had, apparently, not been pronounced correctly.
The player himself set the record straight, agreeing that he’d generally been addressed as Joao ‘Fee-lix’ outside of Portugal, when in actual fact his surname is pronounced ‘Feh-lix.’
