Video: Chelsea star Joao Felix says we’ve been pronouncing his name wrong all along

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Despite Chelsea having a must win Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund to deal with this week, when Joao Felix addressed reporters at the pre-match press conference, there was seemingly a more pressing topic to be addressed.

One reporter had noted that, despite being a relative household name in European football, his surname had, apparently, not been pronounced correctly.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United star could look to leave the club next summer
Gary Neville goes into hiding with Jamie Carragher continuing to bask in Liverpool’s demolition of Man United
Video: A compilation of disgraceful behaviour from Bruno Fernandes that’s a must watch for Liverpool fans

The player himself set the record straight, agreeing that he’d generally been addressed as Joao ‘Fee-lix’ outside of Portugal, when in actual fact his surname is pronounced ‘Feh-lix.’

Pictures courtesy of Hayters

More Stories Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.