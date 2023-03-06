Video: Find us someone who looks at us the way Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott looks at Gakpo and Nunez

Sunday was a day to remember for everyone connected with Liverpool, including fans, players and management.

Everything fell right into place against Man United and the final 7-0 scoreline will be remembered for generations.

As ever, these fixtures are high-octane affairs, but the Reds clearly enjoyed themselves at Anfield.

That was more than obvious after each goal, with the visitors dead and buried well before full-time.

TV cameras caught Harvey Elliott’s reaction to Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez’s celebration, and it was beautiful to see.

