Video: Find us someone who looks at us the way Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott looks at Gakpo and Nunez

Sunday was a day to remember for everyone connected with Liverpool, including fans, players and management.
Everything fell right into place against Man United and the final 7-0 scoreline will be remembered for generations.
As ever, these fixtures are high-octane affairs, but the Reds clearly enjoyed themselves at Anfield.
That was more than obvious after each goal, with the visitors dead and buried well before full-time.
TV cameras caught Harvey Elliott’s reaction to Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez’s celebration, and it was beautiful to see.
— Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) March 5, 2023