Video: Hilarious moment Roberto Firmino helps Mohamed Salah with his shirt after celebration vs Man Utd

Some Liverpool fans noticed the amusing moment that Roberto Firmino picked up Mohamed Salah’s shirt as he threw it off in celebration in the win over Manchester United yesterday.

The Reds thrashed their rivals 7-0 in one of the surprise results of the season, with Salah hitting a brace to become the club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer on 129 goals, overtaking the legendary Robbie Fowler.

Watch below, though, as Firmino was sure to get the Egyptian’s shirt for him!

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

What a night this was for Liverpool, as they inflicted Man Utd’s worst ever Premier League defeat onto them, not that long after that famous 5-0 win at Old Trafford last season as well.