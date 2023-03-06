Video: Graeme Le Saux embarrassingly can’t pronounce Liverpool player’s name properly

If there’s one thing that football fans ask of any commentator, it’s that they do their due diligence and at least know how to pronounce a player’s name properly, something that Graeme Le Saux consistently failed to do in the Liverpool v Man United game on Sunday.
It’s not even as if it was a difficult name to pronounce to begin with, and yet for some reason ‘Gakpo’ caused the former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers man all sorts of problems.
Have a listen… and a chuckle!
I literally am begging someone at NBC to tell Le Saux that his name is not Gapko #LIVMAN pic.twitter.com/vyLQZ7yCFS
— Matt Gibson (@mattwugibson) March 6, 2023