Video: Ivan Toney’s coolly taken penalty restores Brentford’s lead against Fulham

Just when it looked like Fulham might be getting back into this west London derby, up stepped Brentford’s Ivan Toney from the spot to coolly hand the lead back to the Bees.

The hosts had taken a sixth minute lead through Ethan Pinnock in what was a high-octane start, but they were pegged back six minutes before the break thanks to Manor Solomon’s equaliser.

Toney doesn’t miss from 12 yards, and on 53 minutes he was handed another opportunity to add to his goal tally.

Spot on! ? Was it ever in doubt?! Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot, to give Brentford the lead! Is he the best penalty taker in the Premier League right now? ? ? ? Updates on @BBCSounds and the @BBCSport app #BBCFootball #BREFUL pic.twitter.com/24xSWlQk4W — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 6, 2023

Bernd Leno guessed correctly but the spot-kick was just too good.

TONEY TAKES, TONEY SCORES ?? pic.twitter.com/hdQn46M742 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV