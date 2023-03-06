Video: Jurgen Klopp pays Mo Salah the ultimate respect after perfect Liverpool performance

On Sunday afternoon, Mo Salah was the standout Liverpool player in their 7-0 rout of Manchester United, so it’s no wonder that manager, Jurgen Klopp, paid him the ultimate respect on the pitch after the game.

With the Reds players celebrating on the Anfield turf, the German made a bee line for the Egyptian King.

As he did so, he doffed his baseball cap at the striker before bowing in front of him.

After the way Salah ran United ragged all afternoon, one can’t say the compliment wasn’t deserved.