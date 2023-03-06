Video: Man United fan is completely broken by seven goal hammering at Liverpool

There’s nothing more embarrassing than being caught crying your eyes out at a football match, but for one unfortunate Man United fan, that’s exactly what happened during their hammering at the hands of Liverpool.

At half-time the hosts were only a goal to the good and, whilst it wasn’t a vintage performance from the visitors, they were far from out of the game at that point.

The second half was a completely different story with the Red Devils taken apart, and it was all too much for one supporter.

