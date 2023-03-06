Video: A compilation of disgraceful behaviour from Bruno Fernandes that’s a must watch for Liverpool fans

Sunday’s 7-0 drubbing at Liverpool was a day to forget for Manchester United and in particular their captain, Bruno Fernandes.

In times of relative crisis, it’s your captain that should stand up and be counted and lead by example.

Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag, when United needed Bruno to do just that, he did precisely the opposite.

Constant petulance, mistimed challenges and manhandling of officials… it really was the poorest of showings from the Portuguese and it would be no surprise if he’s stripped of the captaincy because of it.