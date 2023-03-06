West Ham, Everton join the race for 23-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old recently scored a memorable winner for his side against Bournemouth and the three points could prove to be vital for Arsenal in the title race.

The winger has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2023 and that has fuelled speculations regarding a move away. Nelson has three goals and three assists in just eight appearances for the Gunners this season.

According to 90 min, the player has interest from a number of clubs and it remains to be seen whether he decides to move on in search of regular game time.

The 23-year-old is not a key player for Mikel Arteta and he needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. Nelson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to fulfil this potential.

Apparently, the 23-year-old has suitors in Germany and the Netherlands. In the Premier League, West Ham United and Everton are thought to be keeping tabs on the talented attacker.

Nelson certainly has the potential to succeed in English football and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join clubs like West Ham or Everton at the end of the season.

The Hammers need to add more depth to their attack and signing a talented young player like Nelson who is determined to prove himself could prove to be a superb investment.

Similarly, Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements as well and Nelson could be the ideal replacement for Anthony Gordon who joined Newcastle United in January.

That said, both clubs are currently fighting for survival and they will need to stay in the Premier League in order to attract talents like Nelson.