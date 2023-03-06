European giants line up €20m deal to sign big-money West Ham star

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a summer transfer window swoop for West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italy international joined the Hammers from Sassuolo in the summer after also being linked with top clubs like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, but it would be fair to say he’s not looked entirely at home in the Premier League.

Scamacca has just seven goals in 25 games in all competitions so far, and only three in the Premier League, so it could be worth cashing in on him in the summer.

According to Sport Italia, there’s now interest from Milan in bringing the 24-year-old back to Serie A next season.

We’ve seen plenty of other top players struggle to settle in in different leagues and countries, so it might be a good move for Scamacca to revive his career by returning home.