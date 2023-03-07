“A captain in waiting” – Man United legend names his next captain for Ten Hag’s team

Man United legend Gary Pallister has named who he thinks should be the next captain of the Manchester club following Bruno Fernandes’ meltdown at Anfield on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were hammered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at the weekend and in the second half, United’s captain on the day Bruno Fernandes, had a meltdown as the Portuguese international visibly lost his head.

The midfielder was throwing his hands up in the air at his teammates, complaining to the referee, throwing himself to the ground easily and most importantly, failed to pick up his team and lead them through the storm.

After the match, Fernandes was criticised by many pundits and journalists, with Gary Neville stating on Sky Sports via JOE: “Bruno Fernandes can wind you up sometimes because of the way he is, but that was appalling in the second half.”

Roy Keane also added on the broadcast: “Fernandes’ body language today was nothing short of disgraceful. A really talented boy, he’s your captain, but his body language, waving his arms, not running back, you wouldn’t be happy with him in your dressing room.”

Following Fernandes’ display at Anfield and the expected departure of Harry Maguire in the summer, former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has stated that Casemiro should be United’s next captain.

Speaking to Bettingsites.co.uk, the former United star said via Joe: “I think Casemiro is a captain in waiting. I think everyone’s been impressed with the way he’s come in with the winning mentality that he’s brought from Real Madrid.

“I don’t think they’ve had leaders recently. When I was at the club we were fortunate to have the likes of Steve Bruce, Bryan Robson and Roy Keane and Paul Ince. These guys were warriors on a football pitch

“Bruno is different to that, as is Harry Maguire. I don’t think they’ve got that warrior mentality.”